Ranveer Singh Crashes Boman Irani's Instagram Live; Makes A Deepika Padukone Reference

Ranveer Singh crashed '83 co-star Boman Irani's Instagram live session on Instagram. Ranveer is currently self-quarantining with his wife, Deepika Padukone. During the session, which Boman and Johnny were conducting for Humour and Humanity, Ranveer jumped in and commented, “Main biwi ki help kar raha hoon Johnny Sir.”. However, it is unclear what he was referring to as he sprang the remark randomly. A screenshot of his comment on the Three Idiot's actor's live stream has been shared by fan clubs online.

READ: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Turn Into Disney Characters; Share Their Animated Pic

Ranveer Singh crashes Boman Irani's Instagram live:

Ranveer left a comment on Boman Irani’s live with Johny Lever❤️ #deepveer

(tfs @RanveersNour )



Ranveer: Main biwi ki help kar raha hoon Johnny sir !!!



(I am helping my wife Johnny sir !!!) pic.twitter.com/SQIFHzmaas — #DeepVeerwale - Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) April 7, 2020

Ranveer Singh has always open about his adoration for his wife Deepika Padukone. Be it an award function, interview or event, the actor has always professed his love. And, the duo's social media handle is full of the same. Given during the lockdown period people are spending more time on the Internet, Deepika and Ranveer are keeping fans entertained by sharing regular updates for their fans during the lockdown.

READ: Ranveer Singh Reveals What He Wants To Steal From His 'Gully Boy' Co-star Alia Bhatt

READ: Ranveer Singh Chooses Deepika Padukone Over 'Mastani' And THIS Is The Reason

Meanwhile, with the rise of Coronavirus cases, the couple also made a donation to the PM-Cares coronavirus relief fund recently. “In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND, and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind,” they wrote in a social media statement.

READ: Deepika Padukone Reveals Ranveer Complains She Can't Sit Still, Calls Her ‘phat-phat'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.