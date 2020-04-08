Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Turn Into Disney Characters; Share Their Animated Pic

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been giving fans major relationship goals amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The couple is killing their quarantine time by spending quality time with each other at their South Bombay residence after the nationwide lockdown. The celebrity couple has been regularly sharing updates for their fans on social media to entertain them during this difficult time.

One thing that has been constant on both the actors' Instagram feed is food-related posts. Deepika also put her culinary skills to test and shared pictures of her dishes with her fans on Instagram. Now, recently, the couple turned into Disney characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie mouse.

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone turn Mickey and Minnie mouse amid lockdown

Recently, the Gully Boy actor shared an illustration on his Instagram handle wherein he along with his ladylove Deepika Padukone turned into Mickey and Minnie mouse. In the animated picture, Ranveer is seen holding a spoon, while Deepika is seen holding a salt sprinkler in her hand. The Padmaavat actor captioned the image writing, "Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai." Within an hour, the post has over 6K likes

On the career front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, after Padmaavat, will be next seen playing on-screen husband-wife in the Kabir Khan directorial titled '83. Apart from '83, Deepika will also star alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra's upcoming untitled film.

On the other hand, Ranveer will share the screen space with an ensemble cast including Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor in the period drama titled Takht.

