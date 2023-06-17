Ranveer Singh Dances At Karan Deol Sangeet Ceremony | WATCH

The pre-wedding festivities of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol have kickstarted. Ahead of the wedding, the sangeet ceremony was held on Friday (June 16). Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh attended the celebration and added a dose of entertainment in his own unique way.

3 things you need to know

Karan Deol is tying the knot with her longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya.

They will get married on June 18.

The couple got engaged in February this year.

Ranveer Singh, Karan Deol groove to 'Dil Le Gayi Kudi'

Several videos capturing moments from the sangeet ceremony have been circulating on social media platforms. In one of the videos, Ranveer Singh can be seen showcasing his dancing skills alongside Karan Deol, as they groove to the beats of Dil Le Gayi Kudi. Another video captures the energetic actor lifting the groom-to-be with joyous enthusiasm.

Ranveer exuded his signature style, donning a black bandhgala paired with matching pants. Karan, on the other hand, opted for a blue kurta and pants, complemented by a beautifully embroidered achkan. Standing by their side, Karan's fiancé Drisha cheered them on, adding to the festive ambiance. Additionally, Ranveer engaged in a lighthearted conversation with Sunny Deol and warmly embraced him, further adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Karan Deol, and Drisha Acharya to tie the knot on June 18

Karan Deol is all set to get married to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya. The wedding ceremony will be held on June 18 at Taj Lands End Bandra in Mumbai. The couple will exchange saath pheras between 9:30 am to 11:00 am. After the wedding, a star-studded reception will be held by the Deol family. Several celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others are expected to attend the event.