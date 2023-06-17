Dharmendra, Sunny, Bobby Groove To The Rhythm At Karan Deol's Viral Sangeet Video | Watch

Karan Deol, son of actor Sunny Deol, is set to embark on a new chapter in his life as he prepares to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Drisha Acharya, on June 18. The couple’s wedding festivities have already commenced, with pictures from their mehendi, sangeet ceremony making waves on social media. However, it was a viral video capturing a memorable moment from one of the pre-wedding functions that stole the spotlight.

3 things you need to know

Disha is a great-granddaughter of legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy.

She is based in Dubai

Professionally she works as a manager at a travel agency

Dharmendra's enthusiastic dance performance steals the show

In the video, Karan’s legendary actor grandfather, Dharmendra, surprised everyone with his enthusiastic dance performance alongside his grandchildren. The iconic star delighted the crowd with a spirited rendition of the title track from his blockbuster film Yamla Pagla Deewana. Dharmendra looked dashing in a beige suit, elegantly matched with a shirt and a black striped tie.

The heartwarming video of his endearing performance quickly became a viral sensation on social media, earning widespread admiration and love from fans.

Not to be outdone, Sunny Deol also took to the dance floor, captivating everyone with his iconic song, including Main Nikla Gaddi Leke from the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: EK Prem Katha. His energetic performance further added to the excitement surrounding the wedding festivities.

However, it was Karan’s uncle and aunt, Bobby Deol and Tania Deol, who truly stole the show with their mesmerizing rendition of Bobby’s popular song, Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai, from his debut film Barsaat. Tania looked resplendent in an exquisitely embroidered yellow lehenga. Bobby Deol exuded charm in an off-white sherwani, showcasing his impeccable sense of style.

As the couple stepped out to greet the media, Drisha looked stunning in an ornate black lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse, while Karan arrived in a heavily embroidered sherwani. They posed for the paparazzi, radiating joy and happiness.

(Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya to tie the knot on June 18th | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Details of the wedding ceremony and star-studded reception

The ceremony will take place on June 18th at Taj Lands End Bandra, with the couple exchanging saath pheras between 9:30 am to 11 am. Following the ceremony and blessings, they will prepare for an evening reception.

In addition, it has been revealed that the Deol family plans to host a star-studded reception at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, in honour of the newlyweds. Celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and the Bachchans are among those expected to attend the grand reception, which promises to be a memorable affair.