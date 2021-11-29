Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's '83' To Premiere In Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival is right around the corner and will soon see the worldwide premiere of one of the most-awaited Bollywood films, 83. Starring the industry's power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the film is helmed by Kabir Khan. The film will be all about Kapil Dev, who led the Indian cricket team to its first world cup win in 1983.

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival to see worldwide premiere of '83

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently counting down the days to the trailer release of the film which will premiere in theatres on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival will begin on December 6 and will continue till December 15. The event will be attended by the two actors, the director and also by Kapil Dev, Mohinder ‘Jimmy’ Amarnath, and Srikkanth according to reports by Deadline. The upcoming film will also star Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Harrdy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Director Kabir Khan 'beyond excited' for '83 global premiere

Kabir Khan mentioned he was 'beyond excited' about the film getting its global premiere at the Red Sea Film Festival. He mentioned that having the chance to bring a film like this about Kapil Dev together with 'legends' like Singh and Padukone felt 'like winning the world cup'.

Ranveer Singh recently took to his Instagram account and shared an all-new poster of the film. His uncanny resemblance to Kapil Dev had the internet in awe. Using one of Kapil Dev's quotes, the Gully Boy actor wrote, "Bachpan se meri mumma mujhe sirf ek hee cheez kehti aayi hai - Beta jeet ke aana, koi best of shest of luck nahi. Bas jeet ke aana.”-Kapil Dev, 1983. #83Trailer Out Tomorrow. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83." A recently released minute-long teaser began with the pomp and fervour among spectators and fans ahead of the World Cup finale at the Lord’s stadium

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RANVEER SINGH