'83 New Poster: Ranveer Singh Shares His Uncanny Resemblance To Kapil Dev

After enticing fans with the cricket saga's teaser trailer, Ranveer Singh has uploaded a new poster from 83, which puts on display his uncanny resemblance to legendary icon Kapil Dev. The film, which is based on the Indian cricket team's trailblazing victory in the 1983 World Cup, will star Ranveer Singh as the former Indian cricket team captain, while Deepika Padukone will be seen as his on-screen wife, Romi Dev.

The recent poster showcases a larger than life image of Ranveer's character alongside other cast members like Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Jiiva and others, who are running on the ground after their historic win. Along with this, Ranveer Singh penned a quote by Kapil Dev, which talks about claiming victory, no matter what circumstances may be.

Ranveer Singh unveils new poster ahead of 83 trailer release

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, November 29, the Gully Boy star shared the poster along with Kapil Dev's quote in Hindi, which read "Bachpan se meri mumma mujhe sirf ek hee cheez kehti aayi hai - Beta jeet ke aana, koi best of shest of luck nahi. Bas jeet ke aana.”-Kapil Dev, 1983." Apart from this, he also mentioned "#83Trailer Out Tomorrow. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83." Take a look.

The minute-long teaser, which came out recently, opened up with the pomp and fervour among the spectators ahead of the World Cup finale at the Lord’s stadium in London. It then panned to the nail-biting moment as players get embroiled in the intense match, which took place on June 25, 1983. Releasing the clip, Ranveer wrote, "The greatest Story. The greatest Glory."

The film is directed by Kabir Khan, and Deepika Padukone, Vishnuvardhan Induri, and Sajid Nadiadwala are bankrolling it. Apart from Ranveer- Deepika, it also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi. It is slated to hit theatres on December 24, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RANVEER SINGH)