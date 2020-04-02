Ranveer Singh's Dialogues From 'Padmaavat' That Are Worth Remembering

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat hit the theatres in 2018. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Jim Sarbh. It is a period drama that is loosely based on an epic poem by Malik Muhammad Jayasi. The plot revolves around Queen Padmavati who is happily married to a Rajput King until a tyrant Sultan Alauddin Khilji comes along. He enters their kingdom and declares war on them due to his obsession with the Queen. The filmed minted a total of about ₹585 crores at the Box Office.

Best of Ranveer Singh's dialogues from Padmaavat

Bemisal, Benazeer... Hum Duniya Ke Har Nayaz Cheez Cheen Sakte Hai, Sirf Tumhara Hunar Nahe Cheen Sakte Afsooos

Khiljio Ne Aaj Tak Kabhe Haar Qabool Nahi Ke brahmachari… Suraj Doobne Se Pehele Bhej Do Sipahi… Naap Lete Hai In Rajputo Ke Aukaat

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh & Other Actors Who Are Working Out At Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Savdhan Kardo Poori Kainaat Ko Ke Rajputo Ke Suraj Pe Khiljio Ke Chand Ka Grahan Lagne Wala Hai

Manzoor… Har Wo Khatra Jo Alauddin Ko Padmavati Ke Kareeb Lejaye…. Manzoor… Manzoor

Allauddin Par To Upar Wala Bhi Bharosa Nahi Karta Ratan Singh

Ab Tak Woh Mitti Hi Nai Bani jo Allauddin ko dafan kar sake

EK Ajeeb Sa Rishta Bungaya Hai Humara Appke Is Mitte Ke Saath Ise Hum Apne Saath Lejana Chahate Hai… Aur Aap Ko Bhi

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh's 'Bajirao Mastani' Was First Announced In 2003 & More Trivia About Film

Sultan Banne Ke Liye… Gardan Or Iraade Dono Mazboot Honae Chahiye

Bepanha Mohabbat Ki Humne Tum Se Aur Tum Ne Humse Bewafai… Tumne Hum Se Humare Zindagi Ka… Sab Se Bada Khawab Cheen Liya… Ab Hum Tume Se Tumhara Wajoor Cheenenge

Mere Azeez… Ishq Or Jung Me Koi Usool Nahe Hote

ALSO READ | Working With Ranveer Singh In ’83 Different From Padmaavat, Ram Leela; Deepika Padukone

Aasmaan Ka Har Sitara Chand Banna Chahata Hai Kafoor Par Ban Nahi Sakta

Allah Ke Banae Har Nayab Cheez Par Sirf… alauddin Ka Haq Hai

Hum Khiljio Ne Sath Milkar Ek Khwaab Dekha Tha…ke Ek Din Humara Parcham Sare Jahan Pe Lehraega

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh's Most Heart Wrenching Movie Songs You Should Add To Your Playlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.