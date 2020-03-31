Ranveer Singh's 'Bajirao Mastani' Was First Announced In 2003 & More Trivia About Film

Bajirao Mastani is among the popular films of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The movie is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and told the story of Peshwa Bajirao, who falls in love with Mastani. The movie shows their love story and their struggles. Did you know that real jewellery was used in the film? Read more about the interesting details of the film.

Also read: Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, And Other Actors Who Have Displayed Amazing Rapping Skills

'Bajirao Mastani' trivia

Bajirao Mastani is popular for its attention to detailing. The film was announced in 2003. Sanjay Leela Bhansali then wanted to cast Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who were his leads from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. He also wanted Bhoomika Chawla to play the role of Kashibai. This did not happen as the duo had a stained, highly publicised breakup.

Tanvi Azmi had to shave her head for this movie. This is why she turned down a role in Umesh Shukla's All Is Well. Priyanka Chopra stuck to a 15-day coaching course to learn the Marathi language. This film has several actors from the Marathi industry.

Also read: Deepika Padukone To Kriti Sanon: Here's How Bollywood Actresses Spend Weekend Amid Lockdown

The initial teaser of this film had only one dialogue. Dimple Kapadia, Shabana Azmi and Supriya Pathak, all were considered for the role of Bajirao's mother before Tanvi Azmi was recruited.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with the help of Daksha Sheth, trained Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Kalaripayattu, which an ancient form of Indian martial arts.

Real jewellery was used in the film. The sets of the movies were given a floral, lotus-type design with walls, ceiling and floor made out of handmade mud installed with shimmery mirror designs. Around 700 stencils were used to decorate the hall in the film.

Around 30,000 oil lamps were made for this movie and around 500 armoured suits were designed for the war scenes. This film is based on the Marathi novel Raau by Nagnath S. Inamdar. Bhansali wanted to show the relationship and intimacy between Bajirao and Mastani because there was only a little about it in the books.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.