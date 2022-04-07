Ranveer Singh Gives A Peck On Ayushmann Khurrana's Cheek; Calls Him 'gem Of A Guy'

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is not only known for his ace acting skills and off-beat fashion choices, but also for his humble and welcoming nature. The actor never fails to spread his charm and praise his colleagues. He was recently seen bonding with Ayushmann Khurrana at a Bollywood star-studded event. The actor not only shared some smiles with the Andhadhun star but, also penned a heartwarming note for him.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ranveer Singh recently shared an adorable picture with Ayushmann Khurrana. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar star wore a black and violet tuxedo to the event and looked absolutely charming. He completed his look with a pair of black shoes with some detailing in white and silver and black-framed glasses. On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana went for a trendy look for the event. The actor wore a black chained shirt underneath a blue coloured printed jacket. He paired the two with black trousers and matching shoes.

In the photo, Ranveer Singh could be seen giving a peck on Khurrana's cheek. Sharing the picture, he praised the Bala star and wrote, "I know many actors. But he is extra special. No one more genuinely grounded and warm." Ranveer Singh further lauded Ayushmann Khurrana for his journey in Bollywood and wrote, "His journey in showbusiness is a marvel in itself. Gem of a guy." Ayushmann Khurrana was seemingly delighted with Ranveer Singh's words. Resharing the story, the actor wrote, "RS bro! Heart of gold. Legend material guy!"

Ranveer Singh shares smile with Taapsee Pannu and others

Ranveer Singh was seen sharing smiles with several stars in the film industry. The actor also shared pictures with Taapsee Pannu and Kubra Sait. Sharing a picture with Taapsee, he wrote, "@taapsee loves my tragic humour." He was also seen indulging in a conversation with celebrated chef Sanjeev Kapoor. In the caption, he penned, "Sharing recipes for a fulfilling life with chef @sanjeevkapoor." The actor also added the hashtag "Legend" in the story.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is set to release on May 13. He also has Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Anniyan in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@ranveershing/@ayushmannk