Bollywood's most beloved on and off-screen couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is set to return to the big screens with a bang with the upcoming film 83. While Ranveer is set to play the role of former Indian Cricket Team captain Kapil Dev, Deepika will portray his better half Romi Dev. Ahead of the film's release, the couple was recently spotted at the airport. The two shared a loved-up moment, but it was Ranveer's 80s inspired pants that stole the show.

DeepVeer were recently papped at the airport before boarding a flight. The couple arrived at the airport in an orange Lamborghini Urus, which they bought earlier this year. Deepika Padukone wore a warm black and white coloured knitted top and skirt. She paired them with a pair of black heeled boots and a matching handbag. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh opted for a vintage look with a tiger print sweater and red bell-bottoms. The actor's red and black goggles made his ensemble more dramatic. He completed his look with a pair of black boots and a sling bag. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple took all necessary precautions by maintaining distance from the photographers and also wore matching masks.

Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone's loved-up moment

Ranveer Singh, like true a gentleman, opened the car gate for his ladylove as they arrived at the airport. As the couple walked towards the airport, they held hands with Ranveer clearing the way for Deepika. He also gave a COVID-friendly kiss to Deepika oner cheek. As the video is surfacing on the internet, fans are reacting to Ranveer's yet another unique look. While some laughed off at his another unique choice of pants, others called him Panther for his sweatshirt choice.

Details about 83

The upcoming Kabir Khan directorial 83 is based on the Indian Cricket Team's legendary World Cup win in the Lord's Cricket Ground, England, in 1983. The team was led by Kapil Dev as they competed against the twice-over World Champions West Indies in the finals. The film cast Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Sahil Khatter and more. After several delays due to the pandemic, 83 release date is December 24, 2021.

