Ranveer Singh Grooves On 'Tattad Tattad' With NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo; Watch Video

Ranveer Singh turned dance coach for NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, as the duo flaunted their moves on the actor's hit track Tattad Tattad. In a video shared by Singh on social media, one can see Giannis effortlessly replicating the actor's steps following which the two shared a hug and shook hands. For the unversed, Ranveer recently jetted off to attend the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared a video of him teaching Giannis Antetokounmpo the signature moves of his popular song Tattad Tattad from the film Ram Leela as the latter perfectly aped the steps. In the caption, he wrote, "The Greek Freak getting his Tattad Tattad on! @giannis_an34." Take a look.

Reacting to the post, fans dropped comments like,"Iconic", "The best video of 2022 that this guy has posted! For sure!," "this is awesome," among other things. Celebs like Badshah, Tiger Shroff as well as Abhimanyu Dassani also hailed the duo.

Ranveer, who attended the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, was also joined by R Madhavan, with the latter sharing a picure of the two on social media. The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein star wrote in the caption, "Love you my bro .. @RanveerOfficial @NBA."

On the work front, Ranveer has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt in Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is slated to release on February 11, 2023. It also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan among others in pivotal roles. Ranveer also has Rohit Shetty's next directorial film Cirkus alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. It will come out this year on Christmas.

