Ranveer Singh Heaps Praise On Samantha; Reveals His Wish For 'more In-depth' Collaboration

Ranveer Singh has a massive fan following not only in India but across the globe. While many Bollywood divas have revealed how they adore the actor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was also making headlines as she heaped praise on the actor. While the two stars have so far collaborated only for an advertisement, their fans are willing to see the two of them star in a movie. Ranveer Singh recently reacted to the same and expressed his wish to do a "full-fledged" film with the Family Man 2 star.

Ranveer Singh, who is currently facing a lot of controversies related to his latest nude photo shoot, the actor talked about his new projects. During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer Singh mentioned how his first meeting with Samantha Ruth Prabhu went. Talking about the Majili star, Ranveer Singh quipped how he met Samantha for the first time while filming an ad. He further called Samantha a wonderful, warm and talented person who has "lovely" energy. The actor also talked about collaborating with Samantha in the future.

Ranveer Singh said, "Hopefully, we'll have a more in depth collaboration in the future because I think she is a wonderful person, a very warm person, lovely energy and an immensely talented person. We did an ad film together. There's where we met and engaged for the first time."

Ranveer Singh hopes to do a "full-fledged" film with Samantha

Ranveer Singh further appreciated Samantha for her work and called her "light-hearted." The actor said, "I appreciate her as an artist immensely and even more so as a person, even one to one she's so lovely, she's so warm, she's light-hearted, she's humourous and it's wonderful that through advertising one is able to connect to one's co-actors." "Hopefully I'll do a full-fledged feature film with her in the future," he added.

On Ranveer Singh's work front

Ranveer Singh was last seen playing the titular role in the social drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor is now eyeing his upcoming film Cirkus, helmed by Rohit Shetty. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. He also has Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh/@samantharuthprabhuoffl