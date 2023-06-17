Ranveer Singh Hugs Sunny Deol, Says 'saare Records Aap Tod Doge' Ahead Of Gadar 2 Release

Ranveer Singh recently attended Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's sangeet ceremony. A video from the ceremony has gone viral. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actor had a special message for Sunny.

3 things you need to know

Gadar 2 will release on August 11.

The film is directed by Anil Sharma.

The film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Rohit Choudhary.

Ranveer Singh's special message for Sunny Deol

As Ranveer Singh entered the venue, Sunny Deol went to greet him. The duo shared a warm hug. While the former opted for a black bandhgala paired with matching pants, Deol sported his iconic look of Tara Singh from Gadar. He wore a grey khadi kurta paired with a beige pathaani. He completed his look with a check-printed blazer and a turban.

The Padmaavat actor noticed his look and said, "Saare box office records aap tod doge". The duo shared a hearty laugh. At the end of the video, Sunny hugged him and thanked him for his kind words.

Update : Ranveer Singh with Sunny Deol at Karan Deol wedding function ❤️💕 pic.twitter.com/tgBxp8tyg5 — Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) June 16, 2023

Sunny Deol's emotional speech for Karan Deol

During the sangeet ceremony, Sunny Deol gave an emotional speech for his son Karan Deol on a special occasion. He expressed his wish to spend more time with him. "I love my son so much. I wish I was along with him all the time. I don't know but like my mom and dad tell me that our kids don't sit with us. I think every parent has a similar problem with their children including me. But it's not that they don't love us, they just avoid it due to respect and fear."

For the uninitiated, Karan is all set to get married to his lady love Drisha Acharya. The wedding ceremony will take place on June 18. Drisha is the great-granddaughter of filmmaker Bimal Roy.