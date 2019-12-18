Ranveer Singh In 2019: The Flamboyant Actor's Blockbuster Year, Just Like His Movies

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his flamboyant nature and unique style. He is among the most popular stars in the industry. Ranveer has been in limelight for various reasons over the year. This year was nothing different as a lot has gone down for the actor this year. Read to know his highlights from the year.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Gets Love From Bollywood Celebrities After Completing 9 Years In Industry

Ranveer Singh in 2019

Ranveer Singh started the year with a bang as his 2018 film, Simmba was performing well at the box office. The actor then gave a top-notch performance in the film Gully Boy. It was also announced as India’s entry in Oscar, but could not make it in the top 10 list. However, Ranveer and the film made the underground hip-hop rap culture more popular.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are among the most admired couples in the industry. He accompanied her, while her wax statue was revealed at Madame Tussauds. A lot of times, he left adorable comments on her posts which made headlines.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh: Cutest Pictures Of The Couple

Ranveer Singh’s love for hip-hop did not stop after the success of Gully Boy. He launched his 'passion project’' IncInk. The platform provided an opportunity for underground artists to showcase their talents.

83’ the film, stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and is a much-awaited film. The actor was seen preparing for his role. He appeared in a World Cup Match. Ranveer revealed the news of Deepika in the film. He also uploaded his first look as Kapil Dev.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh: How The Actor Is Making Rap Music Commercial In India

Ranveer Singh announced his next project, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The movie is with his debut production house, YRF. He also revealed his first look from the film.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone completed their one-year marriage anniversary. They went to various places to receive blessings. See pictures.

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Ranveer Singh will appear as Inspector Sangram Simmba Bhalerao in the film. It is the cop universe created by Rohit Shetty.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's On-screen Chemistry With Deepika Padukone And Others

Ranveer Singh and his unique fashion sense have been the talk of the town for a long time now. He was seen donning rare outfits on several occasions. Here are a few of them.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.