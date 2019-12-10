Ranveer Singh Gets Love From Bollywood Celebrities After Completing 9 Years In Industry

Ranveer Singh is among the top actors in Bollywood. With his performances in movies like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy and more, he has stolen many hearts. But it all started with Band Baaja Baaraat and has been nine years of the movies’ release as well Ranveer Singh’s debut in the industry. Read to know more.

Celebs congratulating Ranveer Singh

December 9 marks the date when the ‘flamboyant’ Ranveer Singh made his appearance for the first time on the big screen. Since then he has been in limelight for various releases. Be it his fashion statement, performances or PDA with wife Deepika Padukone, many have been in awe of him. On the occasion of him completing 9 years, Ranveer Singh posted an image from his first scene in Band Baaja Baraat. Many celebrities wished him on his social media handle. Take a look.

Instagram comments

Tweets

Congrats buddy. Well done. What an inspiration you are to so many. You don’t just get into the skin of the character you play you become that character. #yesweknow — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) December 10, 2019

Watched the movie back then and enjoyed it so much. I remember how much I loved the character of Bittoo Sharma. The way you acted, danced and carried the film with Anushka—I knew a star was born.

Congratulations #9YearsofRanveerSingh — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 9, 2019

On the work front

After the super success of Ranveer Singh's previous film Gully Boy, he has some awaited films line up. The actor will be seen first seen ’83, which is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup that India won. He will play the role of Kapil Dev, captain of the 1983 Indian Cricket team. Deepika Padukone will also be seen playing his wife. His other projects are Jayeshbhai Jordaar and multi-starrer Takht.

