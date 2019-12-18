Ranveer Singh Is Like A Kid In A Candy Shop, Says Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, who shot the climax scene of Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' along with Ranveer Singh (Simmba) and Ajay Devgn (Singham), spoke about Singh behaving like 'a kid in the candy shop' on the sets of 'Sooryavanshi'. In an interview with a leading tabloid, Akshay said, "It is great to seem him jumping and running around." And about Devgn, Akshay said that the last film they worked together on was 'Insan' and it was great to shoot with him again.

Akshay further said that he felt amazing getting back to the 'choppers, cars, motor-bikes, hand-to-hand combats, kicks and punches' in Rohit Shetty's film. 2020 is a busy year for Akshay Kumar as 'Laxmmi Bomb', 'Bachchan Pandey', "Prithviraj Chauhan' and 'Bell Bottom' will go on floors. Meanwhile, 'Housefull 5' and 'Hera Pheri 3' is already in talks with the makers.

Action still fires up my core: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar said in his close to three-decade-long career, action has been one of the biggest reasons for his consistency in Bollywood. The 51-year-old actor, who started his career in 1991 with "Saugandh", went to on to become one of the biggest action stars in the Hindi film industry courtesy his performance in "Khiladi" series -- "Khiladi", "Main Khiladi Tu Anari", "Sabse Bada Khiladi", "Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, "International Khiladi", "Khiladi 420" and "Khiladi 786".



Akshay will be seen in director Rohit Shetty's next venture "Sooryavanshi", the fourth film in the filmmaker's cop universe. "From the day acting became my destiny, action has been my lifeline. Pure, unadulterated action in #Sooryavanshi will tell you'll why it still fires up my core," he wrote on Instagram alongside a set video of him performing some tough stunts. "Sooryavanshi" also reunites Akshay with his longtime collaborator Katrina Kaif after a gap of nine years.

What's next for Akshay Kumar?

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Mission Mangal, as the actor has several releases lined up in the coming year. Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his next release Good Newwz along with Kareena Kapoor, Diljith Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also stars actors like Tisca Chopra and Gulshan Grover in prominent roles. The actor will be seen in Laxmmi bomb along with Kiara Advani. Reportedly, the film is a remake of the Telegu film, Kanchana.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

