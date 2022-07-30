Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh looked nothing less than a dream as they walked the rap for celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra at the 10th edition of the Mijwan Couture Show. Held in Mumbai at the Jio World Convention Centre, many famous celebs including Anushka Ranjan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'souza, Nora Fatehi, Vidya Balan, Ishaan Khatter and more graced the show with their presence.

'You make your own path': Ranveer Singh hails Deepika Padukone

Deepika and Ranveer set major couple goals as they turned showstoppers for the ace designer and walked the ramp together. While the Piku actor turned heads in an ivory ensemble which comprised a contemporary blouse with an attached cape-style dupatta.

The billowing lehenga was intricated with beautiful embroidery and it looked wonderful on the actor. Padukone completed the look with a heavy choker set teamed up with simple earrings, while for makeup, she opted for dramatic smokey eyes and nude lips that perfectly complimented the show-stopping outfit.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh, who walked hand-in-hand with his wife Deepika Padukone, looked dapper in a black sherwani. The traditional silhouette gave regal vibes and featured floral motifs done with contrasting white embroidery. While walking the ramp, the Gully Boy actor praised Deepika's global achievements, thereby calling her the best thing that happened to him.

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, Singh could be heard saying,

"The best things to have ever happened to me. Baby, achieving things on a global stage that are unprecedented for an Indian artist, you make your own path as you. Through all of your achievements really just living a life of purpose, I find that hugely inspiring. I admire you, I love you, and you're really the best thing that ever, ever happened to me."

'Achieving things on a global stage that are unprecedented for an Indian artist, you make your own path as you go....' - Ranveer Singh speaks about Deepika pic.twitter.com/yzNZVORAGE — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) July 29, 2022

The grand event was also attended by Ranveer Singh's mom Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani and during his walk, the actor even took blessings from them videos of which went viral online, while Deepika also greeted her mom-in-law and sister-in-law while walking the ramp. Other celebrities like Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza and more also attended the event.

Image: Twitter/@FilesDeepika