Ranveer Singh Names THIS Oscar-winner As Inspiration Behind Playing Challenging Roles

Actor Ranveer Singh is currently riding high on the success of his latest biographical sports drama titled 83 based on the journey of the Indian Cricket Team, led by Kapil Dev, winning the 1983 world cup against West Indies. Although the film underperformed at the box office as director Kabir Khan called it the 'victim of pandemic' in an interview with PTI, the actor's perforce was applauded by many who believed he perfectly embodied Kapil Dev in the movie. With films like Padmaavat, Simmba and more under his belt, the actor has established himself as one of the biggest actors of Bollywood.

However, Ranveer Singh believes he still has a long way to go with many 'challenging roles' to undertake in order to expand his resume in the industry. In a bid to do the same, the actor revealed his endeavours to be like There Will Be Blood star Daniel Day-Lewis.

Ranveer Singh aspires to be like Daniel Day-Lewis

In an interview with ANI, the 83 star talked about reinventing himself with every role that he played and admitted to being aspired to be like Daniel Day-Lewis. He stated, ''It’s my endeavour to create characters that are distinctive and different from each other because growing up as an aspiring actor I felt most fascinated with those actors who are able to show a wide range in their repertoire, who are able to transform themselves, who can be shape-shifters, chameleons like Daniel Day-Lewis.''

He further commended his ability to appear as a new person altogether in different films and expressed his desire to achieve a similar feat. He said, ''You see one film of one person and see the other film – it’s like two different people that used to blow my mind. So I endeavour to be that way, I aspire to be that way.” Some of the most celebrated works of Daniel Day-Lewis include Phantom Thread, Gangs of New York, Lincoln and more.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently busy filming for his upcoming movies including Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Additionally, the actor is all set to explore the comic space with Rohit Shetty directorial venture Cirkus.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh