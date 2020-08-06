Ranveer Singh Matches His Outfits To Various Songs; Check Out

Ranveer Singh is very active on the internet and is often seen making headlines for his unique fashion statements. Recently, the actor took to his social media account to match his different outfits to different songs. Read ahead to know more-

Ranveer Singh matches his outfits to different songs

Ranveer Singh is one of the most popular and active celebrities on social media. Having 33.2 million followers, Ranveer is a complete social media sensation today. From posting sizzling pictures of himself to the goofy childhood throwbacks, Ranveer Singh’s social media feed is a treat for all his fans. On August 5, 2020, Ranveer Singh took to his official Instagram handle to share stories of his outfit matching with a song.

The actor posted a picture of himself wearing a Versace jacket and put the song, Versace (Remix) (feat. Drake) Migos in the background. The song, Versace is the debut song by the American hip-hop group, Migos. The song became very popular and was even followed by a remix by the Canadian rapper Drake. The song gained a huge success, and Ranveer Singh can clearly be seen in a complete “Versace” mood.

Ranveer Singh posted another picture of himself, wearing a silk material black colour shirt with big red colour hearts pints on it. He has worn a black hat and black colour sunglasses. The actor played the song, Heartless by The Weeknd in the background. Heartless is a song by the Canadian singer 'The Weeknd' from his fourth album After Hours that released recently.

Ranveer Singh also shared other goofy stories that set the internet on fire. He took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of himself bare-bodied, showing off his great muscles. He captioned the picture, “Vascular AF” and played the song Push It by Rich Forever. He then posted a picture of the bobblehead of his character of Ram from his popular movie Ram Leela. He captioned the picture, “ Ram bobblehead goes tattad tattad tattad ðŸ˜‚”, with “#loveit”.

Ranveer Singh also put up a poll on his picture where he has worn a checkered jacket, a red hat, and huge black sunglasses. The picture also features a Rolls Royce and the actor has played the song, Rolls Royce by Prince Tame in the background. He asked the question, “Futuristic double R. Like it?” in his poll and kept the potions of “Yes” and “No”. The poll gained 87% "Yes" and 13% "No" in 12 hours.

