Ranveer Singh Poses Alongside Supermodel Bella Hadid At PL Game; See Pic

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently met supermodel Bella Hadid at the Premier League Football event in London, UK. Ranveer took to his official Instagram handle and treated fans with a few glimpses from his recent visit. One of the pictures also featured the Gully Boy actor posing for the camera with Bella Hadid and both looked stunning. Bella could be seen making a victory sign while standing next to Ranveer in the pic.

Ranveer Singh poses with Bella Hadid at PL game

The photo features Ranveer donning a grey coloured striped suit teamed up with an off-white overcoat, while Bella looked sporting in a red-coloured oversized sweatshirt paired with black leather pants. The 83 actor wrote in the caption, "Full power! Great to see the Gunners firing at the magnificent Emirates Stadium! #coyg #gunners Along with my beautiful friend, cheering loud & proud, reppin’ the red & white..the very gracious @bellahadid @arsenal @lcfc @premierleague @plforindia #ARSLEI". Ranveer's recent uploads on his Instagram depicts his extreme excitement and happiness.

Ranveer shares glimpse from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Earlier also, Singh shared a few glimpses from his visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The actor had a great time at the stadium and the pics are proof of it. The Bajirao Mastani actor could be seen donning a camel-coloured suit, with a black turtleneck. The actor completed his stunning look with brown boots and a matching hat. Sharing the pictures, the actor captioned it, "What’s a Gooner doing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium? Sizing up the enemy? My love and loyalty to @arsenal aside, I had a superb time touring the awe-inspiring, state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium @spursofficial and hanging out with Spurs legend @ledleyking_. The banter was on another level!"

What's next on Ranveer's work front

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has multiple films lined up in his kitty. He will be next seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The highly-anticipated film recently got a release date. The film was earlier slated to release theatrically on 2 October 2020 and later 27 August 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic in India led to its postponement by makers who waited for the situation's normalisation rather than streaming it on OTT platforms.

In a recent video shared by the RamLeela actor on his Instagram handle, Singh announced that the film is slated to release theatrically on May 13, 2022. The film will mark the directorial debut of Divyang Thakkar.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh