Ranveer Singh is surely a sports enthusiast and has often expressed his love for sports. From football, basketball to cricket, the actor has revealed he is a fan of them all. Last month, he played the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game with well-known artists in Cleveland, USA. He is now in the UK as he was specially invited to watch the prestigious Premier League of football. The actor also met English football icon Ledley King and visited Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer Singh shared a few glimpses from his visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The actor, who is an Arsenal fan, seemingly had a great time at the stadium. In the pictures, he could be seen donning a camel-coloured suit, with a black turtleneck. The actor completed his stunning look with brown boots and a matching hat. Sharing the pictures, the actor quipped how he is still an Arsenal fan, but he had a great time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He wrote, "What’s a Gooner doing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium? Sizing up the enemy? My love and loyalty to @arsenal aside, I had a superb time touring the awe-inspiring, state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium @spursofficial and hanging out with Spurs legend @ledleyking_ . The banter was on another level!"

Ranveer Singh also shared glimpses of his trip on his Instagram stories. The actor was accompanied by Ledley King and visibly had a fun time with the football legend. He also received a precious gift from the sports star - a customised Tottenham jersey with his name on it. The jersey with "SINGH" written on it had the number "1." Seeing the picture, it can be said the Ramleela star was delighted to receive the Tottenham jersey.

On Ranveer Singh's work front

Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The much-anticipated film saw several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it is now scheduled to release on May 13, 2022. While details about the film's plot are still under wraps, it will mark the directorial debut of Divyang Thakkar. Apart from this, the actor also has Cirkus and Raja Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh