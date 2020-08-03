Ranveer Singh Posts Monochrome Pic Of Himself Depicting 'Monday Mood', See Pic

Ranveer Singh recently took to Instagram and posted a bold and dramatic picture of himself. The actor also mentioned how the picture was his 'Monday Mood'. Fans agree with the actor and showered love on his new post. Take a look at the post and its comments below.

Ranveer Singh's post

Ranveer Singh recently posted a Black and White picture of himself on Instagram with an intense expression. From the picture, it looks like Ranveer was shouting loudly. The actor wore a blazer and a shirt in the picture and with hair looking prim and proper.

Ranveer Singh's 'Monday Mood'

Many fans and admirers of the actor commented on the post. Most of the comments were in appreciation towards the actor and fans also mentioned how they agreed with Ranveer that his face truly depicted Monday mood. Take a look at some of the comments that fans left:

Ranveer Singh is active on social media and often posts selfies of himself. His selfies on Instagram are usually fun and quirky and often even clicked with his wife Deepika Padukone. In one of his previous post, fans can see Ranveer sporting a light smile as he poses near the beach. He can also be seen sporting white shades and shirt. Ranveer writes - love my sofa...par ek ‘take-me-back-I-miss-bein-outdoors’ selfie toh banta hai na. Take a look at his post:

Many fans and admirers also commented on this picture. One fan mentioned how they really liked the actor's face and most of the other comments were emojis. Take a look at some comments that fans left:

