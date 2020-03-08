The Debate
Ranveer Singh Sang These Tracks In His Film 'Gully Boy'; Check It Out

Bollywood News

'Gully Boy' is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of recent times. Read to know which tracks were sung by Ranveer Singh in the film.

Ranveer Singh

Gully Boy has received widespread acclaim from critics. The film tells moving story of an underdog rapper who, with his talent, manages to make it big. The stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt won the awards for Best Actor in lead role and Best Actress in lead roles, respectively.

Ranveer Singh even sang some of the songs from the movie, like Apna Time Aaega and Mere Gully Mein. Let's take a look at the songs which the Padmaavat actor sang in the movie Gully Boy.

Also read: Ranveer Singh Slays In These Quirky Red Outfits; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Deepika Padukone's Look For Ranveer Singh Starrer '83 Revealed Online, See Picture

Asli hip hop

In January 2019, Excel movies dropped the first look at Gully Boy. In the trailer, Ranveer Singh could be seen rapping Asli Hip Hop. It was also the first look at the character Murad, which is loosely inspired by the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy.

Mere gully mein 

Mere Gully Mein was originally rapped by artist Divine. In Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh rapped it again and gave it a more realistic flair. The actor did a great job and his work was well-received by the audience. 

Doori

Doori is an intense and emotional song.  It will definitely stir your soul. Ranveer Singh sang this song which is about the gap between class and showcases the harsh reality of life. This song has been received well by both the critics and the audience.

Kab se kab tak 

Kab Se Kab Tak is also rapped by Ranveer Singh. It is a classic and catchy street piece, which showcases life in Mumbai.  This song has been received well by both the critics and the audience.

Apna Time Aaega 

Apna time Aaega is probably the most popular song in the movie Gully Boy. A total of five songs from the movie have been sung by Ranveer Singh. The actor also recited a poem, titled Ek Hi Raasta

Image Credits: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

 

 

