Deepika Padukone's Look For Ranveer Singh Starrer '83 Revealed Online, See Picture

A picture of Deepika Padukone’s first look from her upcoming sports drama ‘83 has been revealed online. The picture has taken the internet by a storm and has been circulated quite a few times. In the picture, Deepika Padukone is seen standing alongside her real-life husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika Padukone herself has shared the picture of her first look on her social media account. Check out the picture here.

Deepika Padukone’s first look from ‘83 revealed

Deepika Padukone plays the role of ace cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Dev. While Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev in the film ‘83. In the picture, Deepika Padukone is seen sporting a much shorter hairstyle and is seen looking at her on-screen husband. She is seen sporting a black coloured turtleneck shirt and a cream coloured skirt.

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala shared a picture of the couple and also stated that the two ‘authentically resemble the iconic couple.’ Netizens are going gaga over the picture as many claims that they cannot wait for the picture to release. A few weeks back, Ranveer Singh had taken to his Instagram account and shared the first look of all the characters who are a part of the cricket team. The character reveals did not, however, feature a picture of Deepika Padukone.

About ‘83 movie

’83 is an upcoming sports biography directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Adinath Kothare, Saqib Saleem, Dhairya Karwa, Sahil Khattar, Dinker Sharma, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, and Ammy Virk. The movie- ‘83 casts Ammy Virk as ace cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu. The plot of the film revolves around Dev's journey of life as well as how he became the captain of the India national cricket team and won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. ‘83 movie is produced by Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone, and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is expected to release in three languages including Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. ’83 movie is slated to release theatres on April 10, 2020.

