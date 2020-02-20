Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan's Chartbuster 'Aankh Marey' Crosses Big Milestone Online

From being a Bollywood rage in parties to a favourite for all millennial kids these days, the song Aankh Marey from Rohit Shetty's action-adventure film Simmba has come a long way. It has been more than a year since Rohit Shetty's last venture Simmba released in theatres and is still going strong. So much so that the Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan-starrer groovy party song has crossed a whopping 700 million views on YouTube!

Makers of the film shared the news of the record-breaking views of the song through their social media account earlier on Wednesday. The hot-selling track Aankh Marey is the remake of a song with the same name in the 1996 film, Tere Mere Sapne. While Ranveer looked dapper in the song, Sara looked quite sexy in it. The song had been an instant hit because of the fresh pairing of actors Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan and also because of the groovy 'baraati' style music that made it a huge hit during the wedding season too.

Aankh Marey was sung by Mika Singh, Neha Kakkar and Kumar Sanu with music composed by Tanishk Bagchi. With lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed, the song immediately caught the attention of the youth. Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan gave memorable performances as the iconic hook step of the song had become a favourite among party goers. Infact, one of the users had a hilarious comment on the post claiming that his little daughter is responsible for atleast 1 million views. Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh's street style look was uber-cool and Sara's swag and confidence was unmissable.

