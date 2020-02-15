Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Dance To 'Aankh Mare' On Valentine's Day 2020; Watch

One of the most celebrated couples in the entertainment industry, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Valentine’s day in their own special way. The two stars keep posting pictures together or being cute on social media and even in public. This is how they celebrated Valentine’s day 2020:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ low-key Valentine’s Day 2020 celebration

On the day of Love, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a romantic lunch together. For Valentine’s Day 2020, the two had flown out to Milan, Italy to spend the day together. Nick Jonas supposedly had a concert there. Apparently, the couple planned to keep the Valentine’s Day celebration low-key this year.

Pee Cee reportedly arrived at the Salumaio restaurant to have their lunch date, dressed in a jumpsuit. It was a black jumpsuit with white polka dots on it and a beige overcoat paired with a beige bag and black shades.

However, that was not all. After their lunch date, the two celebs decided to celebrate some more on Valentine's Day 2020. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas grooved to the popular Bollywood number, Aankh Marey. While Nick twisted a leg even doing the hook step of the song, Priyanka cheered her while dancing herself.

The couple seemed to be enjoying the moment and having a fun time. Taking to his social media account, Nick posted the video of their dance. He also captioned the post as, “Pre-show dance party with my forever Valentine. @priyankachopra #valentines”

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Chopra had taken to her Instagram account to post a picture of husband Nick Jonas with a cute Valentine’s day message. She wrote, “My forever valentine. He just happens to look like GI joe in those leather pants!! 😍 #husbandappreciationpost”. See the post here,

