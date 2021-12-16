The entire film industry is buzzing with excitement over the upcoming biographical sports drama 83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The Kapil Dev biopic will chronicle the journey of the Indian cricket team led by the legendary cricketer to a victorious win at the 1983 World Cup. With only a few days remaining for the release, the actor ramped up the promotions of the film via his social media handles.

From sharing a few tidbits from the trailer along with the legendary cricketers discussing the same scenes that happened in real life in an event, the actor has fueled the anticipation of the fans by tenfolds. Recently, the cast of the forthcoming movie attended the Red Sea Film Festival for the world premiere of the film.

Ranveer Singh's 83 receives a standing ovation

As mentioned earlier, Ranveer Singh along with his co-star and wife Deepika Padukone, director Kabir Khan, former cricketer Kapil Dev his wife Romi Bhatia attended the Red Sea International Film Festival to enjoy the world premiere of their film 83. Known for his flamboyant fashion sense, the 36-year-old sported a yellow and black striped Gucci suit with a silk scarf, a hat, and dark sunglasses.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone stunned in a pink gown with frill details on the red carpet. Although their presence was enough to garner the attention of the netizens, a new video on social media from the screening has been making rounds on the internet. In the video, the crowd can be seen giving a standing ovation at the end of the screening while Ranveer Singh is seen joining on to their enthusiasm and thanking them for their support. Watch the video here.

Standing ovation and applauds at the end of the movie premier of 83 staring @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone at the Red Sea Film Festival. Kudos to @kabirkhankk and team for the brilliant work. And the man himself Kapil Dev for his performance in 1983 pic.twitter.com/4a4uOSnJE6 — Helmifaisal (@mhelmifaisal) December 15, 2021

More on 83

Directed by Kabir Khan, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone will essay the role of Dev's wife Romi. The movie also features actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree in supporting roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 24.

