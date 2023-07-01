Ranveer Singh To Star In Don 3? Official Announcement Likely On This Day

Farhan Akhtar's Don was a franchise centered around a fictional Indian underworld kingpin. The franchise originated from Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 film of the same name. In 2006, Don was remade and its sequel Don 2 was released in 2011. After the success of the two films, the makers have been planning to make the third installment of the series, entitled Don 3: The Chase Ends.

What's cooking?

According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer Singh has been roped in to headline Don 3, helmed by Farhan Akhtar. The actor will reportedly be portraying the titular role in Don 3 and carry on the legacy of the action thriller movie. However, the makers have not yet made any official announcement.

(Ranveer Singh will reportedly headline Farham Aakhtar's directorial film Don 3. | Image: Twitter)

The film will reportedly be announced on the occasion of Ranveer Singh's birthday, which will be on July 6, ahead of the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Also, the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be released digitally on July 4.

Who's saying what?

As per social media communities, Ranveer Singh has been confirmed to play the main lead in Don 3. A user wrote, " Farhan Akhtar's action-packed #Don franchise is getting a MAKEOVER, and Ranveer Singh has been roped in to carry forward the legacy." Meanwhile, fans are awaiting the announcement next week.

Meanwhile

It was earlier rumoured that Farhan Akhtar was considering playing the main lead in Don 3. However, the reports were dismissed and several other speculations began to surface. The previous films starred Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, Kunal Kapoor, and others.