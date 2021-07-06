Ranveer Singh Turns 36: Kriti Sanon, Anushka Sharma And Other Celebs Extend Wishes

Ranveer Singh celebrates his birthday on July 6 every year. As the Band Baaja Baaraat actor has turned 36 years old, wishes have been pouring on his Instagram handle. Several fans and friends from the industry came forward to wish Ranveer Singh on his birthday. From Kriti Sanon to Anushka Sharma, several celebs extended their wishes for the Padmaavat actor.

Kriti Sanon glances at Ranveer's poster

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle to wish the Ladies V/s Ricky Bahl actor on his 36th birthday. Through the caption, Kriti revealed how she and the character she is playing in her upcoming film are Ranveer's fans. In the photo, Kriti was seen glancing at Ranveer Singh's poster from the sets of her upcoming film Mimi. In the caption, the Houseful 4 actor wrote, "Dear Ranveer Singh, You are Mimi’s FAVOURITE! 😍😍 And Mine too 🥰 Wish you a very happy birthday!! 🤗💖 @ranveersingh".

Madhuri Dixit calls Ranveer 'the mighty force of talent'

Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram stories to share a photo with the birthday boy. Madhuri shared a still from a reality show in which she and Ranveer Singh shared the dance floor. In the story, the Aaja Nachle actor wrote, "Happy birthday to the mighty force of talent and entertainment Ranveer. Wishing you the best with everything".

Sara Ali Khan's wish for Ranveer Singh

On Ranveer Singh birthday, Sara Ali Khan shared a photo with Ranveer Singh on her Instagram story. The Kedarnath actor posed in a zebra-print jumpsuit while Ranveer donned a black and white jacket with red track pants. Sara Ali Khan wished Ranveer on his birthday and wrote, "Wishing you all the love, luck, laughter, happiness, peace, and Nutella.". Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan worked together in the 2018 film Simmba.

Anushka Sharma wishes her former co-star via Instagram

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of Ranveer Singh. In the story, Anushka wrote, "Happy birthday Ranveer! May you continue to spread happiness and good vibes! Have a fantastic year". Anushka and Ranveer worked together in Band Baaja Baaja Baaraat (2010) and Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl (2011).

IMAGE: RANVEER SINGH'S INSTAGRAM

