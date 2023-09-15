Ranveer Singh Vows To Become Rocky 2.0 In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Deleted Scene

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt headline the recent film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film hit the big screen on July 28 and has minted ₹152.55 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. While the movie has completed its theatrical run and is all set to debut on OTT. Ahead of its digital release, the makers of the film have released a scene that did not make it to the final edit.

3 things you need to know

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released on July 28, with no competition at the box office.

The film marked the on-screen reunion of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh post their film Gully Boy (2019).

The film has earned upwards of ₹345 crore at the worldwide box office.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani deleted scene features an emotional Rocky

On September 14, the makers of the film took to their social media to share a deleted scene from the movie. In the clip, the leading couple can be seen engaging in an emotional conversation. The scene seemingly follows the events that took place at the wedding of Rocky’s friend wherein Tota Roy Chowdhury’s character was insulted.

The clip shows Ranveer Singh sneaking up to Alia’s room. Initially, the actress refuses to let him but opens the window upon his insistence. As Rocky Randhawa, Ranveer then goes on to apologize to Alia’s Rani about the aforementioned incident. An emotional Rocky vows to try to become a better person. Rani forgoves him but expresses some concern over their union. She asserts that even though they are trying hard, what happens if their relationship does not work out. Rocky then reiterates the film’s central dialogue, “love hai toh sab hai”, as the lead actors embrace each other and the scene ends.

Rocky and Rani's unseen romance in another Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani deleted scene

(Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in a still from the Caravan Medley video | Image: Saregama India/YouTube)

Earlier, on September 7, the makers shared another unseen footage from the film. Releasing the Saregama Caravan Medley, the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani unveiled the extended version of the song which shows the parallels romance between the characters of Alia-Ranveer as well as Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The actors can be seen romancing through the five-plus minute length of the medley which adds more context to their love story.