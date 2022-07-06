Bollywood star Ranveer Singh celebrated his birthday on July 6 and several celebrities from the industry extended their best wishes to him. Fans have also taken to social media to send their best wishes to him as he turns a year older. One of his fans took to Instagram and revealed about gifting the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor a rhinestone portrait made up of about 1 lakh crystals on his big day.

Ranveer Singh's fan gifts him a rhinestone portrait on his birthday

The netizen took to Instagram on July 6 to share that Ranveer Singh is the person's mother's favourite actor, and wished to do something special for him on his big day. The Instagram user mentioned that it took three months in creating a resin rhinestone portrait of the 37-year-old, which is made up of about 1 lakh crystals.

The netizen also mentioned that Ranveer loved the surprise and was 'kind enough' to click a picture with the portrait for the person's mother. She was 'thrilled', the post further read. The picture saw Ranveer in a light blue sweatshirt and denim jeans, which he paired with white sneakers as he smilingly posed. He held the massive portrait and smiled from ear to ear. His fan captioned the image-

"My mother @shagunchaudhry is a die-hard fan of Ranveer Singh, and makes sure that she catches all his movies… and that’s not the case with any other actor. So, I wanted to do something special for my mom’s favourite actor, on his birthday. It took me almost 3 months to create. This is a resin rhinestone portrait, made out of approximately 1 lakh stones!.. I’m so happy that Ranveer loved this sweet surprise and was kind enough to have clicked this image for my mother. She is thrilled!!!! looks like he made her day on his birthday! She truly loves you, Ranveer Singh!!!"

See the post here

Ranveer Singh birthday

The Bollywood star took to his Instagram account on his big day and shared a shirtless picture of himself wearing sunglasses and a diamond stud earring. He captioned the picture, "Peak Me. Lavv Yewww" and used the hashtags 'birthday' and 'selfie'. Several fans and friends of the actor from the film industry took to the comments section and sent their best wishes to him.