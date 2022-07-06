Ranveer Singh’s Birthday: Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn & Other Bollywood Stars Extend Wishes

Ranveer Singh is one of the most popular Bollywood actors and is known for his roles in films including '83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Padmaavat, Gully Boy, Befikre, and many more. As the actor celebrates his birthday on July 6, 2022, he has been receiving numerous birthday wishes from fans as well as various celebrity artists from the film industry namely Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, and many others. Take a look.

Celebrities wish Ranveer Singh on his birthday

Ajay Devgn took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself in which he can be seen standing next to Ranveer Singh. They both can be seen having a conversation while twinning in black outfits. Through the caption, the actor wished the Gully Boy actor a happy birthday.

Even Vicky Kaushal posted a vibrant picture of Ranveer Singh on his Instagram stories that depicted the actor sporting a funky pink printed blazer with matching pants while donning a pearl chain. In the caption, Vicky Kaushal referred to him as a chameleon of an actor and a rockstar of a human being while wishing him a happy birthday. Take a look-

Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh’s co-star in the film Dil Dhadakne Do also wished him on his birthday by sharing a glimpse of them together from a scene in the film. While referring to Ranveer as the one in a billion, he wrote, “The one in a billion @ranveersingh Keep Roaring… Happy Birthday Tiger!!!”

Moreover, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer’s co-star from his debut film Band Baaja Baraat took to her official Instagram handle and shared a colourful picture of the actor sporting a classy shirt with a hat and wished him a happy birthday.

Meanwhile, Ranveer recently made it to the headlines after the trailer of his Netflix special Ranveer vs. Wild With Bear Grylls was released. While the actor was lauded by the fans after they watched a glimpse of the actor performing stunts in the show, the fans are now quite excited about watching the show. While teasing his appearance in the show, he took to Instagram and posted a funny video of himself gearing up for the show. Watch-

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh/@anilskapoor/@ajaydevgn