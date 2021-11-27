Ranveer Singh’s Latest Pic Has Arjun Kapoor Swooning; Says, ‘Hero Nahi Hai Heera, Heera!’

Ranveer Singh, who is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming sports biopic, 83, recently took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of snaps from his latest photoshoot. In the pictures, he can be seen looking dapper as he struck several poses for the camera. In the caption, the versatile actor simply dropped a diamond emoticon. Many fans and followers complimented the actor in the comments section. However, what has caught everyone's attention was Arjun Kapoor's comment. Kapoor cannot take his eyes off from Singh as he praised him and called him 'diamond.'

Ranveer Singh drops pics from the latest photoshoot

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Singh posted pictures where he can be seen donning a shiny black suit with a white shirt. The actor's hairstyle was neatly made and he added a silver chain and a pair of dark shades to complete his look. He also used Instagram's shiny feature to enhance his pictures. As for the caption, he dropped a diamond emoticon.

As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, fans and followers flooded the comments section with lovely messages. Several celebs also took the opportunity to compliment the actor. Arjun Kapoor commented, "Main na Kehta Tha Ladka Hero Nahi Hai Heera, Heera!!! (Literally) (Wasn't I always say, he is not a hero, but a diamond)" with a laughing out loud emotion. Warda Nadiadwala wrote, "Litttttt totally Garam." Manish Gandhi simply dropped a bunch of red hearts.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Ranveer is currently awaiting the release of his new sports biopic, 83. The film has been making waves ever since the project was announced. Singh will be seen playing the role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev who led India into the World Cup. Earlier, Singh unveiled the teaser of the film which showed the nail-biting moment from the Jue 25, 1983, match at Lord’s London. Amid the loud thuds of music, cheer, and trumpets playing in the background the ongoing match gets into a turning point.

Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife. The film is slated to release in theatres on December 24, 2021, while the trailer of the film will release on November 30, 2021. The film will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Helmed by Kabir Khan, Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film.

(Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh/@arjunkapoor)