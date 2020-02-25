5 Times Ranveer Singh Nailed It With His Raps In 'Gully Boy'

Ranveer Singh's infectious and dynamic energy is unmatchable. From being out and about in quirky clothes to giving his 100 per cent in films, the actor aces in all spheres of life. He was seen in the film Gully Boy last year and his character in the film was much appreciated.

Interestingly, Ranveer also sang a few songs in Gully Boy, for which he was given a thumbs up by fans. Here are the top songs and raps by the actor in the film.

Songs were sung by Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy

Asli Hip-hop

Asli Hip Hop was a sung by Ranveer Singh while the lyrics and music composer was Spitfire. A lot of popular rappers featured in this rap song and was dedicated to underground rappers. The song was quite popular like the other rap songs from the film.

Ek Hee Raasta

Ek Hee Raasta was not a song but a small poem that featured in the film Gully Boy. The poem was narrated by Ranveer Singh and the music was given by Rishi Rich. The lyrics were contributed by renowned actor Javed Akhtar.

Apna Time Ayega

This rap song Apna Time Ayega was the most famous song from the movie Gully Boy. It became so popular that Apna Time Aayega became synonymous with the movie and Ranveer Singh too. The song got over a million views on YouTube as soon as it released.

Mere Gully Mein

Mere Gully Mein was a collaboration of Ranveer Singh with rap artists like DIVINE and Naezy. The music composers of this song were DIVINE, Naezy & Sez while the lyrics were written by DIVINE and Naezy. The song featured Ranveer and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Doori

Doori was another song sung by Ranveer Singh. The music of the song was composed by Rishi Rich and the lyrics of the song were written by Javed Akhtar and DIVINE. Doori was one of the hit songs from the film.

