Ranveer Singh's Films That Are Directed By Celebrated Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali

From his debut movie Band Baaja Baaraat itself, Ranveer Singh marked a special niche for himself in Bollywood. Not only did he managed to win all the awards in 2010 for his stellar performance, but he also bagged some big movie projects helmed by celebrated directors. Since 2010, Ranveer Singh has worked in several movies like Dil Dhadakne Do, Lootera, Gully Boy amongst various others. However, it's the dynamics between director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranveer Singh which has worked wonders time and again at the box-office.

The vehement passion both these amazing men share for their craft has always created magic on celluloid. Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have worked in three movies together, and its no surprise that all these movies have broken numerous records. Take a look at the number of Ranveer Singh's movies which were directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Ranveer Singh's movies Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela(2013):

Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Ranveer Singh for the first time. Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela was a blockbuster hit- from the songs, dialogues to the costumes everything became a rage. The movie released in 2013, and it was Deepika Padukone's and Ranveer Singh first film together as well.

Bajirao Mastani(2015):

In 2015, SLB once again approached Ranveer Singh for another ambitious movie. This time around, it was a historical role, which required Ranveer to chop off his lustrous locks. To everyone's surprise, Ranveer prepared for his role as Maratha ruler for the longest time. The story revolved around a passionate and dramatic love story between a married Maratha ruler and a Muslim princess. Once again, this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film did exceedingly well at the box-office. It also carved a way, for Ranveer Singh towards becoming a top-notch Hindi Film actor.

Padmaavat (2018):

Prior to its release of Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali faced a lot of backlash from a few sections of the society, with regard to its story plot. But as soon as the film hit the theatres, everything became normal. Ranveer Singh essayed the role of an antagonist for the first time in his acting career. The audiences and critics were awe-struck with Ranveer's power pact performance in the Padmaavat. Deepika Padukone played the female lead in the film but had no scenes with Ranveer. Padmaavat was amidst the biggest films of 2018. Both Ranveer and Sanjay Leela Bhansali won various accolades for the film.

