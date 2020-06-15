Ranvir Shorey Calls Out Bollywood's 'gatekeepers', Mulls Over Its 'win Or Lose All' Game

With 'Kedarnath' actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14, Bollywood industry was left shook and that triggered mental health discussions as Sushant died by suicide. Was the pressure of the film industry too much to handle? Actor Ranvir Shorey took to his Twitter handle to call out the 'Bollywood gatekeepers'.

In a series of tweets, he said, "It wouldn’t be fair to blame someone for a step that he took himself. He was playing a high stakes game, where it’s win or lose it all. But something has to be said about the self appointed ‘gatekeepers of Bollywood’."

He added: "Something has to be said about the games they play, and their two facedness. Something has to be said about the power they wield with zero accountability. The power they derive from having inherited privilege in the business and the mainstream media sitting in their lap."

The power to decide who will be a “star” and who will be left out in the cold.

But of course, the coterie that owns the only high stakes table in the casino will never be questioned, because everyone is too busy enjoying the game.

Even if they know it’s fixed. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 15, 2020

The actor passed away at 34 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide and was found by his housemaid. According to reports, he was undergoing treatment for depression from the past six months. The cops did not recover any suicide note from his place.

An official statement was released by the team of Sushant Singh Rajput

''It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.''

Farah Khan mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's death, says 'will miss you lots'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.