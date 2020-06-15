Farah Khan Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Says 'will Miss You Lots'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput who had won millions of hearts with his impeccable acting skills passed away on June 14 in his apartment in Mumbai. Several Bollywood stars mourned the loss of the actor and offered condolences to Sushant's family and prayed for his soul to rest in peace. Recently, Farah Khan Kunder paid her tribute with adorable pictures on social media.

Farah Khan shares picture wth Sushant Singh Rajput while mourning the loss

The ace choreographer and filmmaker shared two adorable pictures on her Instagram page while paying tribute to the actor. Farah captioned the post and wrote, that she still can’t believe that he is gone. She wrote that she knows, that somewhere his mother will be hugging him and keeping him safe. Apart from this, Farah even shared some fond memories of hers with the actor on her Instagram story. Sharing the first picture, where the two are seen pouting and hugging while striking a pose for a selfie. Farah wrote, "My happy boy...will miss you lots."

Apart from the filmmaker, other actors also expressed their grief over the heart-breaking news. Actor Arjun Kapoor recently shared a screenshot of his conversation on his Instagram page. The 2 States actor expressed the pain he felt Sushant was going through as he missed his mother during the release of his film Kedarnath. In the screenshots, he congratulated the star for the film and also and also expressed his excitement in his next film Sonchiriya which released in 2019.

The actor passed away at 34 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide and was found by his housemaid. According to reports, he was undergoing treatment for depression from the past six months. The cops did not recover any suicide note from his place. The actor's last rites will be taking place in Bihar on Monday.



An official statement was released by the team of Sushant Singh Rajput



''It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.''

