Ranvir Shorey, Celina Jaitley Condemn The Violence At Farmers' Tractor Rally In Delhi

26th January 2021 became an embarrassing day for the country when a section of farmers entered the Red Fort as part of their tractor rally and violated the symbol of the dignity of India's democracy. Shocking and shameful visuals of farmers forcefully breaking the barricades, vandalising buses, heckling police personnel, and cemented barriers with their tractors were witnessed.

Condemning the violence, Bollywood actors Ranvir Shorey and Celina Jaitley took to their Twitter handles and echoed only one thought — 'Disappointed in our Kisaans'.

Jaitley, who is an Army kid, wrote, "They brought shame to our great nation on our 72nd #RepublicDay Their insinuators ruined our tricolours proud moment to celebrate the glory of the worlds largest democratic constitution & the brave hearts of our nation."

Meanwhile, Shorey wrote, "Farmers have only the right to protest peacefully, not vandalising and violence. This elected govt. has the right to legislate reform."

JAI JAWAAN!

DISAPPOINTED IN OUR KISAANS!!

They brought shame to our great nation on our 72nd #RepublicDay Their insinuators ruined our tricolours proud moment to celebrate the glory of the worlds largest democratic constitution & the brave hearts of our nation. #RepublicDay2021 — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) January 26, 2021

Farmers have only the right to protest peacefully, not vandalising and violence. This elected govt. has the right to legislate reform. #FarmersProstests #shame https://t.co/SFSVa5ASME — Kalpesh Patel (@RanvirShorey) January 26, 2021

Earlier, a clash broke out between police and protesting farmers after the latter reached ITO and tried to push towards Lutyen's Delhi, prompting the force to resort to lathi-charge and use tear gas shells against them. The farmers who began their march from different border points, much before the time permitted to them for their tractor rally, reached ITO in Central Delhi despite the force denying them permission for it.

I would rather sit comfortably in my AC room then go around rioting and vandalising the capital on Republic Day over laws legislated by an elected govt. And if you don’t want tear gas, stick to the routes the police has designated for protests. Thanks. https://t.co/Ty57fcwKKx — Kalpesh Patel (@RanvirShorey) January 26, 2021

The talks between Centre and farmers over the three farm laws have been inconclusive even after 11 round of talks. While the farmers' union refused Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years and said that they want repeal of the laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait turns blind eye; says 'rally peaceful' as violence grips Delhi

Open violence breaks out at farmers' tractor rally; promise of peaceful protest shattered

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.