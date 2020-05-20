Mumbai Police Seize Ranvir Shorey's Car Amid Lockdown; Aaditya Thackeray Offers Help

Actor Ranvir Shorey on Wednesday claimed that he was stopped by Mumbai Police personnel after he was on his way to the hospital with his house help for a medical emergency. In a series of tweets, the actor said he was driving his car as he was helping his house help and his pregnant wife to the hospital for delivery. He alleged that the officer-in-charge told him that childbirth is not an emergency.

"@MumbaiPolice My car being impounded for taking my household help for his wife''s delivery to hospital. Officer in charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise," Shorey wrote on Twitter.

The "Angrezi Medium" actor said officer-in-charge at the Jogeshwari Highway Police Chowki has "decided to file an FIR and impound", which he described as "plain harassment".

Even as other officers have understood the situation and are sympathetic, the OIC, Vijay K Kadam at Jogeshwari highway police chowki decided to file an FIR and impound my car. This is plain harassment, @MumbaiPolice. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

Turns out apart from harassing me by impounding my car and registering an FIR against my poor driver, PI Vijay Kumar Kadam is also talking to the press about my car being impounded. Is this SOP, @CMOMaharashtra? — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

He added that the officer was also speaking to the press about him. Shorey further said he was "saddened and disappointed" with the "transgression and highhandedness of one policeman". "... Even after 3 hours, there has been no redressal of my complaints. @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra," he said. Furthermore, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray also asked the Mumbai Police to ensure the delivery of Shorey's car.

In response to the actor's tweets, Mumbai Police assured him to resolve the matter soon. "Sir, we have followed you. Request you to share your number on DM for us to reach out to you for a few details," the police department wrote on Twitter.

@MumbaiPolice please ensure delivery of the car as well. Kindly assist — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 20, 2020

3 hapless people made to wait for more than 6 hours. What are we being punished for? @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

On the brighter side, thanks for getting me out of the house. It’s been a while.

PS: I’m still waiting at the police station. @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

He said the wife and doctor could have handled it. I told him the hospital was refusing paperwork without the father. He’s not listening. Exasperating. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

