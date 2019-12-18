Ranvir Shorey Says, 'Time To Quit Twitter Now' After Receiving Flak On 'Me Too' Comment

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey who has been opinionated about Citizenship Amendment Bill on his Twitter handle, was rediculed by a user with derrogatory language. To this, Shorey wrote, "Wah. Here’s my #metoo story." and later went on to write, "Imagine how a guy would be treated if he uses this kind of language to a girl for her views..."

Actress Sandhya Mridul replied to Shorey by saying, "Go to my timeline and you’ll know." Ranvir then put out a clarification and said, "Sandy, I didn’t mean to compare this to what you and other girls/ women go through everyday, and maybe I shouldn’t have mentioned #metoo lightly like I did. But this girl is a shining example of assholes existing in all genders."

Post this, a user wrote: "Does this look like a joke to you? Randomly putting up a tweet and terming it metoo? Look at the kind of responses it has garnered her. LOOK! Do you see @artwhoring responding in such a way? This is downright disgusting." and Ranvir replied to her saying, "That was honestly not my intention. But if that’s all you have to say about that exchange, it might as well be." Shorey later received flak on Twitter for his comments by many women, to whom he sarcastically addressed as 'cats' and later declared that he would quit Twitter. But minutes after that, he wrote, "Aww...thanks! I’m not really going! Right here to bug y’all, and be your guiding light." [sic]

Sisters be like “get abused because your response was privileged and ignorant.” Can I say the same to a girl? https://t.co/6P8oqbdPUk — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) December 18, 2019

Even online cats attacking me now. Time to quit #Twitter. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) December 18, 2019

Really enjoying reading all your tweets to me. Keep the love coming. pic.twitter.com/RFcgX9Qar0 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) December 18, 2019

On the professional front

Ranvir Shorey will be next seen in Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy'. Talking about the same, Shorey in an interview with an entertainment portal said, "It’s an absolute pleasure working with Mira and I always look forward to any opportunity I get to work with her. Her attention to detail and her passion for her craft really shows through her work. She is possibly the most intuitive director I have worked with. It’s both, intimidating, and exhilarating."

