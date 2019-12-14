Ranvir Shorey Enters CAB Debate, Cites 'biggest Reason For Stunted Development & Reforms'

Amidst the ongoing protests going in the country, Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey took to his Twitter handle to make a comment on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, passed in Rajya Sabha. He wrote, "India’s biggest tragedy and reason for its stunted development & reforms is that for decades the political class in this country have made policy not in the interests of the nation, but to win elections." One user dropped a comment saying, "Couldn't agree more. I wish every voter understands this and then vote."

India’s biggest tragedy and reason for its stunted development & reforms is that for decades the political class in this country have made policy not in the interests of the nation, but to win elections. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct — रanviर_ डhoरeय_ (Ranvir Shorey) (@RanvirShorey) December 14, 2019

Protests against CAB

Meanwhile, tough security measures continue at Aligarh Muslim University as a precautionary measure amid student protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Violent protests continue in Kolkata and several parts of Assam - which is the epicenter of the protests. While two persons were killed in police firing in the state on Thursday, tens of thousands of protesters against CAB descended on the streets of Assam on Wednesday, clashing with police, with a large number of protestors detained by the police in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, etc.

Five columns of Army have been deployed to Assam, apart from the Assam rifles which are already stationed in the state. While the Assam government has relaxed the curfew from 9 AM to 4 PM in Guwhati, suspension of internet services across Assam has been extended to December 16. The amended Citizenship Act amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship.

CAB Passed

On Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 (CAB) by a majority of 125-105 votes. This comes after more than 40 MPs including P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh, Sanjay Raut, and Vaiko put forth their arguments either in favour or against the Bill. Some members including the Shiv Sena MPs walked out before the commencement of the voting process. Earlier on Monday, the Lower House of Parliament cleared the legislation with a landslide margin. Once the President gives his assent to the Bill, it will immediately come into operation.

