Ranvir Shorey Shares A Clip That Makes Him Cry Every Time He Watches It

Ranvir Shorey recently dropped in an interesting and heart-touching video, making his fans realise the importance of parents and their love for their child. The Khosla Ka Ghosla actor posted one of the trending animal videos that depicted a beautiful message and stated that it always makes him cry.

Ranvir Shorey’s Twitter video with an emotional message

Ranvir Shorey recently took to his Twitter handle and shared this beautiful and emotional animal video clip in which a fawn can be seen swimming across a river with a crocodile following it and preparing to attack it. Later in the video, as the parent of the fawn watches the crocodile planning to attack its baby, it jumps in front of the crocodile to save its baby and sacrifice its life. This was one of the popular animal videos on the internet depicting a parent's love.

The Pyaar Ke Side Effects actor stated in the caption that every time he sees this video clip, it makes him cry. He then added how life was so much more than just “survival of the fittest” and mentioned how one should as a parent about this.

Ranvir Shorey’s Twitter post received several reactions from his fans who shared their feelings after watching the video. Some of the fans stated that it was heart-breaking to watch this video while some others commented that this video made them cry. Some added how animals had more emotions while humans lacked it these days. Some of them also mentioned how being a parent truly unleashes their secret superpower. Many fans dropped in crying face emojis to show their sadness after watching the emotional animal video. Take a look at Ranvir Shorey’s Twitter and see how his fans and followers reacted to his latest post.

OMG. That's just ðŸ’” — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) March 26, 2021

Yes this video make me cry too everytime. Sometimes I think Animal have more emotions and humans are lacking nowadays. — Pragyan Pallavi (@pragyan_pallavi) March 26, 2021

Kids only realize how much their parents love/loved them when they themselves become one. — à¤¨à¤¿à¤µà¥‡à¤¶à¤• (@Niveshak_) March 26, 2021

Omg ðŸ˜­

True, being a parent truly unleashes your secret superpower! — Aki - Not a bot ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡¿ (@Aki4SSR) March 26, 2021

Ranvir Shorey’s latest projects

The Chandni Chowk To China actor was last seen in movies namely Lootcase and is now gearing up for his upcoming Santosh Sivan’s movie, Mumbaikar, in which he will be seen alongside other prolific actors namely Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Mishra, Sachin Khedekar and Tanya Maniktala.

