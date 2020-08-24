Ranvir Shorey Takes Sly Dig At Ongoing Congress Crisis, Terms It A 'soap Opera'

Amid the ongoing crisis over Congress leadership, Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey took a dig at the Opposition, stating that 'Dynasticism & corruption have reduced the Congress party from being the custodians of free India to a soap opera'.

Speaking on the recent developments in the rival party, Shorey said, "There are many other ways to serve the country than being a wannabe Prime Minister all your life."

Have to say, all through its decline, the #Congress party’s most loyal constituents have been its journalists. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/1gz2B8t83e — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) August 24, 2020

Sonia Gandhi to step down, Rahul to return?

In a breaking development, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi will express her intension to step down from the position and urge to initiate the process of finding a new chief but expect the stalemate to continue, in turn giving way to Rahul Gandhi to return, according to sources. This could lead the Congress back to exactly the same situation where it was last year with no consensus on who should be the new chief.

If the Congress Working Committee (CWC) unanimously urges Rahul Gandhi to once again take over the reins, then the CWC members could offer their resignations and allow Rahul Gandhi to form an entirely new working committee. According to sources, Rahul Gandhi will not return unless given a free hand to pick his own team.

Surprisingly, there is no mention of senior leader P Chidambaram in the discussion for the role of national president. He was neither amongst the 23 leaders who earlier wrote to Sonia Gandhi nor was he amongst dozens of those who wrote the letters on Sunday.

23 leaders seek 'structural changes'

Hinting at an apparent turmoil within the party, 23 senior leaders have written to party's interim-Chief Sonia Gandhi raising a 5-Point Agenda to revive the Party. The letter emphasised on the need for active leadership in the party and raised questions about the party's condition and direction, demanding an internal election to the CWC.

Sonia Gandhi completed one year as Party chief earlier this month. She took over the reins of the party for a second time after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief following Congress suffering its second successive defeat in Lok Sabha polls in 2019. However, both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra Gandhi have shown no interest in leading the party, though it is entirely likely that that is part of the ruse, meant as much for within the party as outside.

