Rashmika Mandanna & Tiger Shroff's First Film To Be Titled As 'Screw Dheela'? Deets Inside

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and South diva Rashmika Mandanna are all set to amaze fans with their chemistry in director Shashank Khaitan's upcoming venture. Reportedly, both the actors have started preparing for their characters and ever since the duo's pictures surfaced online, fans are eagerly waiting for an update regarding the film.

With the film going on floors from September, there has been an update surrounding the project lately. As per the latest reports, Rashmika Mandanna and Tiger Shroff's venture is titled as Screw Dheela.

Rashmika Mandanna and Tiger Shroff's film's title finalised?

As per the reports of Bollywood Hungama, the Shashank Khaitan directorial has been titled Screw Dheela. A close source to the development revealed to the portal that the title is inspired by Tiger Shroff's character in the film. The source said-

"The title is derived from the traits of Tiger Shroff's character in the film. It's a wacky character and hence, the film has got a whacky title - Screw Dheela - which means Sanki"

The source further shared details about the film's shoot and added-

"It's not one of those run of the mill actioner but has a strong story too and falls in the zone that Tiger has not explored before. The film will be released by mid 2023."

For the unversed, the filming of the project will take place in India and abroad with the first schedule more likely to commence in Europe. The film's plot is still kept under the wraps and its casting is also underway.

Rashmika Mandanna and Tiger Shroff's upcoming projects

Tiger Shroff last starred in Baaghi 3 alongside Tara Sutaria. The film failed to leave a significant impact at the box office. However, the actor will be next sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in Ganapath. Apart from Ganapath, Tiger also has Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline whose shooting dates are yet to be locked. After Ganapath and Bade Miyan, Tiger is also set to collaborate with producer Jackky Bhagnani. Speaking of Rashmika Mandanna, the diva has two films in her kitty including Amitabh Bachchan starrer GoodBye and Sidharth Malhotra's, Mission Majnu.