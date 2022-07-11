Rashmika Mandanna Confirms Working With Tiger Shroff; Calls Her Experience 'absolute..'

Rashmika Mandanna, who is one of the most popular actors in the Telugu, Kannada as well as Tamil industries, took to her social media space and shared a short clip of herself and Tiger Shroff as they wrap up an ad shoot. The caption to the post is proof that the Pushpa actor had a blast while shooting for the commercial.

Rashmika Mandanna shares her experience of working with Tiger Shroff

On July 11, 2022, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable boomerang video in the stories section. Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, "The rumours were true you guysssss..lol!! Tiger Shroff and I just shot for an ad. Working with him was absolute. Look forward to it." The 28-year-old even dropped fire emoticons to the post which proves that she had fun sharing screen space with Shroff.

The picture saw Mandanna sporting a black crop top and the same coloured trousers, while the Heropanti actor wore an orange-coloured vest teamed up with black pair of trousers. Reposting the story on his Instagram handle, Tiger wrote, "You killed it as always!"

Recently, there were reports by Pinkvilla that Tiger and Rashmika will be teaming up with director Shashank Khaitan. Spilling beans about other insight details of the actioner, a close source to the development revealed to the portal, "Shashank was on the look out for a fresh pairing and what better than getting Tiger and Rashmika together. The team will be shooting in India as well as internationally. Tiger will sport a young and sporty look in the film, as the story takes him through a lot of adventure."

Rashmika Mandanna and Tiger Shroff on the work front

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna gained immense recognition after starring opposite Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise. Though she was a big name in the South in terms of acting, Pushpa made her a Pan-India star. She will be next seen alongside superstar Thalapathy Vijay in Varisu. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the movie's shooting is currently taking place in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, she also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor as well as Mission Majnu along with Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra in the pipeline. Lastly, she will also be seen with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in their forthcoming project titled Goodbye.

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tara Sutaria.The actor will be next sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in Ganapath. Apart from Ganapath, Tiger also has Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline.

