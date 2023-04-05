Rashmika Mandanna Pens Note For Her 'darling Loves' On Her Birthday

Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her 27th birthday today (April 5). On the special occasion, several fans sent birthday gifts and warm wishes. The actress, who was overwhelmed by the fans' heartfelt gesture, took to social media and thanked her fans.

Rashmika took to Twitter and shared a series of tweets. In one of the tweets, she wrote, "Please don’t mind if I can’t reply but looking at all your messages makes my heart really really happy.. and I’ve received the gifts my darlings have sent and I LOVEEEE them.. thaaaaaankyouuuu.. big hugs.. and big love to all of you.." Take a look at the tweet below:

In another tweet, she said that she is extremely happy to see so many messages for her birthday. She further shared how she wanted to celebrate the special occasion with all of her fans. She penned, "Hi my darling loves. Love the CDP that you’ve done for me.. thankyou And I am seeing so many messages for tomorrow already.. it makes me so so happy that I get to celebrate my birthday with all of you.. I love you.." Take a look at the tweet below:

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming projects

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to appear in the forthcoming sequel of Pushpa, which is titled Pushpa: The Rule. In the film, she will reprise her role as Srivalli and will be seen alongside Allu Arjun. On her birthday, the makers of the film dropped a teaser of the film. Take a look at the tweet below:

A day ago, Rashmika also announced her 22nd film Rainbow. She will be starring alongside Shaakuntalam fame Dev Mohan. She shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "Rainbow.. it's a beautiful gift from nature that you can just sit back and watch but you can't touch..This story is something so amazing that I can't put it in words but can only bring alive for all of you onscreen.. and for it, I need your love and blessings.. this is not possible without you.. and I hope I make you happy with this one…#RM22." Take a look at the post below:

Apart from them, the actress also has VNRTrio and Animal in the pipeline. While Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal is her third Bollywood film after GoodBye and Mission Majnu, Nithiin's VNRTrio is her next Telugu project after Pushpa 2. However, the release dates have not yet been revealed.