Pushpa The Rule teaser: The makers of Pushpa 2 on Wednesday dropped a short clip teasing the film. While sharing the teaser, the film's official handle wrote on Twitter, "#WhereIsPushpa? The search ends soon!" They further added, "The HUNT before the RULE 🪓 Reveal on April 7th at 4.05 PM 🔥 #PushpaTheRule ❤️‍🔥 Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika #FahadhFaasil @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @PushpaMovie."

Pushpa 2 will see Allu Arjun and Rashmika Manndana reprising their roles as Pushpa and Srivalli, respectively. The film is helmed by Sukumar. Fahad Faasil will also be seen in the sequel. Watch the teaser here:

The teaser shows a burning town and a troubled crowd, most of them looking for Pushpa (Allu Arjun). According to the makers, the hunt for Pushpa will end on April 7 at 4:07 pm with another update about the film.

The first teaser of the sequel was released in four languages. Continuing the story from the first part, Pushpa 2 will also revolve around Allu Arjun’s character’s conflict with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, essayed by Malayalam movie star Fahadh Faasil. Devi Sri Prasad will once again give music to Sukumar's film.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Teaser reactions

As soon as the concept teaser was released, fans of the movie flocked to the comment section to show their excitement. One user wrote, “The Hunt Before The Rule 🔥🪓” while others wrote, “Wowwwww😍🔥”, “Hype🔥🔥🔥”, “Pushpa 😍🔥🙌” and several other comments on the same lines. With the announcement that the next reveal will release on April 7, fans wait in anticipation to know more about the movie.

About Pushpa: The Rule

The Pushpa movie was initially planned as one film, however, the filmmakers later decided to break it and release it in parts. With the conclusion of Pushpa Part 1:The Rise, fans have been waiting in anticipation for the second part.