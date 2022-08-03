Rashmika Mandanna Shares BTS Pic From 'Animal' Sets Feat Ranbir Kapoor; Latter Says 'Hi'

Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor have been busy shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The film has garnered massive buzz as on-set pictures of Rashmika and Ranbir were shared on social media. Rashmika has now treated fans with another BTS glimpse from Animal sets, where the filmmaker could be seen shedding smiles, while Ranbir's also appeared in part. Apart from Ranbir and Rashmika, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

Rashmika Mandanna shares BTS pic from 'Animal' sets feat Ranbir Kapoor

Taking to her Instagram story on Wednesday, August 3, the Pushpa star shared a picture where Sandeep Reddy Vanga could be seen posing for the camera, dressed in a blue kurta on blue denim. Meanwhile, one can also spot Ranbir's hand as he makes a heart gesture. Tagging 'RK' so that fans are assured, Rashmika wrote in the caption,"@sandeepreddy.vanga and RK both say Hi." Take a look.

This comes days after another on-set picture featuring Anil Kapoor and Ranbir made its way on the internet, where they were reportedly seen filming at the Pataudi Palace. In the viral glimpses, Ranbir and Anil looked very stylish in their clean-shaven look. While Anil was dressed in a black shirt and matching trousers, Ranbir could be seen wearing a turtle-neck black full-sleeved t-shirt and black trousers.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Anil spoke about sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor. He mentioned, "Ranbir is a talented, hard-working actor who can portray the finer nuances of every role effectively."

More on Ranbir and Rashmika's work front

Ranbir, who was recently seen alongside Sanjay Dutt in the period drama Shamshera, is gearing up for the release of Brahmastra. Also starring his wife Alia Bhatt as well as Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles, the Ayan Mukerji directorial will grace theatres on September 9, 2022. He also has Luv Ranjan's untitled project with Shraddha Kapoor in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Rashmika has Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur co-starrer Sita Ramam ready to release. Apart from this, she'll be seen in Pushpa 2, Siddharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu and Amitabh Bachchan-Neena Gupta's Goodbye.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RANBIR_KAPOOR82/ @RASHMIKA_MANDANNA)