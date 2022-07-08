Rashmika Mandanna To Star Opposite Tiger Shroff In Shashank Khaitan's Next? Deets Inside

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is all set to collaborate with south diva Rashmika Mandanna as the duo will be reportedly seen sharing the screen for the very first time in director Shashank Khaitan yet-to-be-titled venture.

Rashmika Mandanna and Tiger's chemistry will come as a fresh breath of air for the audience. The film is expected to go on floors from the month of September and both the actors have started preparing for their characters. However, the film's plot and character details are still kept under the wraps.

Rashmika Mandanna and Tiger Shroff to team up with each other

As per the reports of Pinkvilla, Tiger and Rashmika will be teaming up with director Shashank Khaitan. Spilling beans about other insight details of the actioner, a close source to the development revealed to the portal-

"Shashank was on the look out for a fresh pairing and what better than getting Tiger and Rashmika together. The team will be shooting in India as well as internationally. Tiger will sport a young and sporty look in the film, as the story takes him through a lot of adventure. It's in the action space, yet unlike anything done by Tiger till date."

The source also revealed that Rashmika Mandanna will be filming Pushpa: The Rule and Shashank Khaitan's untitled film simultaneously at the same time frame. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff has recently wrapped up the shooting of Vikas Bahl's directorial film Ganapath which is eyeing a December release.

Rashmika Mandanna and Tiger Shroff's upcoming projects

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tara Sutaria. The film failed to leave a significant impact at the box office. However, the actor will be next sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in Ganapath. Apart from Ganapath, Tiger also has Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline whose shooting dates are yet to be locked. After Ganapath and Bade Miyan, Tiger is also set to collaborate with producer Jackky Bhagnani, however, there is no official confirmation on the same.

On the other hand, Ranshmika Mandanna has two films in her kitty including Amitabh Bachchan starrer GoodBye and Sidharth Malhotra's, Mission Majnu. Both the films are said to release this year.

Image: insta-Rashmika Mandanna /pti