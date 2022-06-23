Did Tiger Shroff Hint At 'War 2' In Latest Poll Involving Hrithik Roshan On Instagram?

The failure of action drama Heropanti 2 at the box office has not dampened Tiger Shroff's spirit and the actor seems to have moved on from latest setback. An indication of this was the Baaghi star sharing a picture of him and Hritik Roshan on his Instagram story. The post which was a collage of their half faces sparked speculation on the making of War 2 among the fans. The duo could return for the second instalment of the 2019 megahit War.

Tiger Shroff’s post with Hritik Roshan

Shroff on Thursday, 23 June, shared a monochrome picture of him and ‘War’ co-star Hritik Roshan, which was his half of his face and half of that of his mentor, combined together. The 32-year-old also included a poll in the story, asking "Part 2 Anyone?" along with the options, "Yes" and "No". There was hardly any doubts in the minds of his followers, as option ‘Yes’ gained 96% votes. This shows the excitement of the fans for another Tiger-Hritik collaboration.

The shared picture by Tiger, made fans wonder if this was a confirmation for the release of ‘War 2’. One user tweeted, “Did he just give a hint that he’s in #war2...?? if that it is then it will be a blast again waiting for your next film announcement! (sic)” Another user wrote on Twitter, “WHAT’SSSS COOKING TIGER??? Please don’t give me hope this soon. (sic)"

More about War

In War, Tiger played the role of Captain Khalid while Hritik Roshan enacted the role of Major Kabir and the plot revolved around the face-off between the mentor-protege. Fans on social media also fathomed different interpretations of the plot of the next movie (spoilers ahead). One fan wrote “Is it really happening? Khalid’s body wasn’t found… and Saurabh is a skilled agent…. He had enough survival skills to rescue himself from the ceiling incident. Anything can happen. Tiger has chances to comeback Lets manifest.”

Though nothing, as of now, is confirmed by the makers of the film, fans surely are overjoyed as ‘War’, which was released in 2019, was a megahit and received immense love, making it the highest-earning movie of that year. It's clear that people have great expectations for the second instalment.

Meanwhile, Tiger is presently busy working on his upcoming film Ganapath Pat 1 directed by Vikas Bahl. The movie is set to hit the theatres on Christmas later this year. Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in the remake of Vikram Vedha and is also working on Fighter.